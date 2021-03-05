Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Get Masonite International alerts:

DOOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Masonite International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Shares of DOOR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.54. The stock had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,678. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $115.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. Analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.