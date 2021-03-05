MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will post sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.57 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $7.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.68. The company had a trading volume of 29,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,487. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $92.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.53.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

