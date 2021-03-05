MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in MasTec were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of MasTec by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Barclays raised their target price on MasTec from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $86.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $92.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.53.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,814 shares of company stock worth $4,528,819. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.