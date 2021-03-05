Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Up 5.2% This Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $476,892.92 and approximately $69,118.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.97 or 0.03131956 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00022365 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects.

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Master Contract Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.