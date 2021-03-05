Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Up 5.2%

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.62 and last traded at $39.52. 151,999 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 138,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.57.

Several research firms have commented on MATW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

