MayTech Global Investments LLC Buys 4,400 Shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,740,000 after acquiring an additional 288,565 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,374,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 24,206 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,528,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,526,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.88. 22,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,839. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $96.09 and a one year high of $149.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.14.

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.