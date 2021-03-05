MayTech Global Investments LLC Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 3.5% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 42,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,384,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.69.

Shares of NOW traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $485.38. The stock had a trading volume of 90,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $554.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.61. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.99, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $17,770,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,736,159 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

