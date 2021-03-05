Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%.

Shares of NYSE MEC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.09. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a market cap of $306.90 million, a P/E ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mayville Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

