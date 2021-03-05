Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Mayville Engineering from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of MEC opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $306.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 0.61. Mayville Engineering has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,710,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after buying an additional 106,871 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 43.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,086,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 330,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 42,254 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

