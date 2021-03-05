Mdex (MDX) Market Cap Reaches $378.92 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for $4.98 or 0.00010119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $378.92 million and approximately $274.80 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.12 or 0.00461923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00068835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00077277 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00081756 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00050675 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.90 or 0.00457416 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,160,000 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech.

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

