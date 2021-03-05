Medallia Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,001 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 911% compared to the typical daily volume of 99 put options.

In other Medallia news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $257,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,546.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $14,224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,663,385 shares in the company, valued at $67,599,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,914,920 shares of company stock worth $78,197,543.

Get Medallia alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Medallia stock traded down $5.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.95. The company had a trading volume of 513,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,456. Medallia has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.