Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 103.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 274,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 107,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

MPW opened at $20.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $23.46.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

