Mediclinic International plc (MDC.L) (LON:MDC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $293.21

Mediclinic International plc (MDC.L) (LON:MDC) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 293.21 ($3.83) and traded as low as GBX 286.40 ($3.74). Mediclinic International plc (MDC.L) shares last traded at GBX 287.80 ($3.76), with a volume of 285,125 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 293.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 285.09.

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 3 outpatient clinics, and 110 theatres with approximately 1,893 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 52 hospitals, 10 day case clinics, 8 sub-acute hospitals, and 305 theatres in South Africa and Namibia with approximately 8,792 inpatient beds; and 7 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, and 38 theatres with approximately 927 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

