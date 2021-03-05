Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MVRBF stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Medivir AB has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37.

Medivir AB (publ) Company Profile

Medivir AB (publ) researches, develops, and sells pharmaceuticals primarily for the treatment of oncology. The company markets Xerclear for use in the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name. It develops Remetinostat, which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, as well as in phase II clinical trial for treating basal cell carcinoma; and Birinapant that is in phase II clinical trial for treating colorectal cancer.

