MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Trading Up 7.6%

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s share price shot up 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.53. Approximately 127,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 177,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDWD shares. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MediWound presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

The firm has a market cap of $141.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%. Analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the third quarter worth $38,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

