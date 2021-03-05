Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $27,000 Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 98.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,355 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,706,000 after buying an additional 618,611 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,566,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,718,000 after buying an additional 309,023 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,698,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,937,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 240.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 264,271 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

ARW stock opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.63. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $108.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at $17,809,208.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Alan West sold 11,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $1,161,821.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,555.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

