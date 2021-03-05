Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 485 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 200.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

CPF opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $671.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

