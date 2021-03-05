Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.42.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $174.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

