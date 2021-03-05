Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,310 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 93.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 19.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $323.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $401.29. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.11.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

