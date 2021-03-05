MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.11.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MEGEF shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MEG Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $5.41 on Friday. MEG Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $5.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

