Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,628,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,148 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,223,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,619 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,573,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,036,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,860,000 after acquiring an additional 743,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,875 shares in the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $22.28 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

