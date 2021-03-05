MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1,518.72 and last traded at $1,528.00. Approximately 1,119,683 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 606,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,642.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Bradesco Corretora lowered MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,640.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,844.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,470.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,999.44 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

