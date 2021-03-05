Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MBWM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $31.85. 49,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,108. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 507.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

