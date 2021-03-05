Merriman Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,440 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ClearPoint Neuro were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLPT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Lucas Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth $3,337,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. 6.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ CLPT opened at $20.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $390.66 million, a PE ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 309.91% and a negative net margin of 55.55%. Research analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

ClearPoint Neuro Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

