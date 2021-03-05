Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) EVP Sells $364,000.00 in Stock

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $364,000.00.

Brian S. Gillman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Brian S. Gillman sold 20,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $137,400.00.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MESA. Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 503,679 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,337,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $708,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

