Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Insider Michael Lotz Sells 50,000 Shares

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) insider Michael Lotz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $706,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,808.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Lotz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Michael Lotz sold 100,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,000.00.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $462.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $15.61.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 516,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

