Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.99

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.99 and last traded at $45.99, with a volume of 2394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CASH shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

In related news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $30,859.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,909.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 35,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $1,383,483.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,028 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 800.0% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the third quarter worth $10,259,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 175,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,356 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $94,518,000 after purchasing an additional 170,545 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

