Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.43. 6,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $43.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $261,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $595,885.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,706 shares of company stock worth $1,316,026 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEI. TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

