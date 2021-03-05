MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get MetLife alerts:

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MetLife by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,310,000 after buying an additional 631,896 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MetLife by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after buying an additional 106,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,810,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after buying an additional 226,479 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $58.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $60.20.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.