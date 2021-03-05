Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the January 28th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MBNKF. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Investec cut Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas raised Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

MBNKF traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,855. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a market cap of $174.39 million, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 2.19. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.13.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

