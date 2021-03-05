Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Head to Head Comparison

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Metro and Grocery Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet 3.09% 17.92% 6.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Metro and Grocery Outlet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro 1 4 2 0 2.14 Grocery Outlet 0 2 9 0 2.82

Metro presently has a consensus target price of $62.20, indicating a potential upside of 46.15%. Grocery Outlet has a consensus target price of $46.10, indicating a potential upside of 30.04%. Given Metro’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Metro is more favorable than Grocery Outlet.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metro and Grocery Outlet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.30 $15.42 million $0.79 44.87

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Metro.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Metro on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc. operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies. As of January 27, 2021, the company operated a network of approximately 950 food stores under various banners, including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, and Food Basics, as well as approximately 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy, and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. It also manufactures generic drugs; and provides online grocery shopping services. The company serves restaurants, other chains, non-franchised drugstores, and various health centers, as well as consumers. Metro Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in MontrÃ©al, Canada.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of November 10, 2020, it had 350 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

