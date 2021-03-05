Michael B. Yongue Acquires New Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Michael B. Yongue bought a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in UDR by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.62.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.20. 14,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,499. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.04.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

