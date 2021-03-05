Michael B. Yongue Buys 110 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Michael B. Yongue raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO traded down $7.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $434.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,459. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $491.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.22. The firm has a market cap of $171.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.35.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

