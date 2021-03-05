Michael B. Yongue Buys 1,505 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Michael B. Yongue lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.6% of Michael B. Yongue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $8.48 on Friday, reaching $230.59. 340,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,197,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $270.06 billion, a PE ratio of 90.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $19,264,114.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.