Michael B. Yongue Sells 1,212 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Michael B. Yongue decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.7% of Michael B. Yongue’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.25. 99,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,724. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

