Michael B. Yongue Sells 85 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Michael B. Yongue reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $961,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after buying an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.82. The company had a trading volume of 24,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,623. The stock has a market cap of $105.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $363.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

