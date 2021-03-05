Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,655 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 479,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,213,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 587,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,071,000 after buying an additional 179,534 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

