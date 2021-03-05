Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MU. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock opened at $84.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.42. The company has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after purchasing an additional 412,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,961,000. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.