Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $822,000 Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in V.F. were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

VFC opened at $77.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -597.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.04. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

