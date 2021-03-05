Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $860,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $292.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.52 and a 200-day moving average of $265.92. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.54 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

