Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,762,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,808,000 after buying an additional 67,533 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $17.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

