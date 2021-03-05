Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 7,000 Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $486,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $16.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.1586 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

