Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 170.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 479.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average is $69.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.24.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 54.23%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

