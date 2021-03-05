MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 750%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

MOFG traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.65. 40,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,332. The company has a market cap of $493.34 million, a PE ratio of 145.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 78,581 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 56.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

