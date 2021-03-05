Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 206.75% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

MIST stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $194.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 4.20. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 986.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 148,900 shares during the last quarter. 51.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

