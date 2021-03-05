Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Shares Down 5.1%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)’s stock price traded down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.92. 779,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 845,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

The company has a market cap of $236.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89.

In other Milestone Scientific news, CEO Leonard Osser sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $36,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph D’agostino sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $59,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 401,208 shares of company stock worth $929,293. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Milestone Scientific by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Milestone Scientific by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Milestone Scientific by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 39,821 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 45,274 shares during the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.