Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE MLR traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.66. 1,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,809. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $486.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.02. Miller Industries has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $44.06.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.