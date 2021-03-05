Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $409,548.00

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $14.14 million and approximately $409,548.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be purchased for $16.47 or 0.00034063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.61 or 0.00472711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00069916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00078121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00083045 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052150 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.26 or 0.00467854 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 858,094 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance.

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

