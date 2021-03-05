Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 650,900 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the January 28th total of 421,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

