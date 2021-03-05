Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery and aircrafts. Its operating segments consist of Energy & Environmental; Commercial Aviation & Transportation Systems; Integrated Defense & Space Systems; Machinery Equipment & Infrastructure and Others. Energy & Environmental segment provides solutions in social infrastructure. Commercial Aviation & Transportation Systems segment encompasses land, sea and air transportation systems. Integrated Defense & Space Systems segment provides land, sea, air and space defense systems. Machinery Equipment & Infrastructure segment capitalizes on synergy benefits between business areas applied to a broad lineup of products including machine tools, handling and distribution systems, air-conditioning and refrigeration systems, bridges and others. Others segment offers real estate leasing and sales; printing and information services. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.03). Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.

